Maritzburg United - SuperSport United Preview: Team of Choice on brink of reaching first-ever cup final

Maritzburg United are hoping to reach their first-ever cup final when they entertain SuperSport United in the MTN8 second-leg semifinal clash at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.

The Team of Choice hold the slight advantage heading into this penultimate encounter locked at 1-1 after they came from a goal down to force a share of the spoils with Matsatsantsa a Pitori in the first leg tie about two weeks ago at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, courtesy of a late strike by Lebohang Maboe.

Fadlu Davids’ team have previously reached the last four of the Nedbank Cup and Telkom Knockout competitions but lost to Orlando Pirates on both occasions. The Maritzburg outfit is however tipped to pip SuperSport to the final hurdle with their entertaining football they have displayed so far this season. Davids’ squad which is comprised of young and enterprising players has also seen them top the PSL standings after two rounds of matches.

The sad news for the hosts is that they have been dealt a huge blow with news that star defender Brian Onyango will miss the all-important fixture. The Kenyan centre-back suffered a hamstring injury while on national duty with the Harambee Stars, though on the plus side there’s a likelihood that Cameroonian attacking midfielder, Yazid Atouba, who joined the club in the off-season from DRC side AS Vita Club, could make his debut for Maritzburg if selected by Davids.

Not only will the 36-year-old Maritzburg head coach aim to steer his charges to the final but he will also be looking to claim their first win against a side that has proven a curse for them in the past. The previous 13 matches between the two sides have resulted in eight wins for Matsatsantsa and five draws, with Maritzburg yet to break their duck with a victory.

SuperSport are hoping to upset the Team of Choice in their own backyard and make their third consecutive final in three seasons. Eric Tinkler will depend on New Zealand marksman Jeremie Brockie in Saturday's MTN8 semi-final decider. Brockie was dropped for the first leg against Maritzburg after putting in a transfer request, with reports linking him to African champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who are said to have showed strong interest in the striker's services in August.

The Tshwane side, who this past weekend were involved in the Nedbank Ke Yona match, will now shift their focus entirely to the tie with the Team of Choice. SuperSport won the trophy for the second successive year with a 2-1 win over the Ke Yona team, with Thuso Phala and Aubrey Modiba among the goals. The Ke Yona team did score a late consolation, their first ever goal since the inception of the Ke Yona Challenge, when Zamuxolo Mduli put the ball into the back of an empty net after an error by the SuperSport shot-stopper Mondli Mpoto.

The match will be staged in Pietermaritzburg with kickoff set for 20h15.