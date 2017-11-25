Mark Fish: Orlando Pirates problems are deeper than the coach and his players

The former Bolton Wanderers and Chalton Athletic defender stated that there are a lot of ex-Bucs players, who could help the club

Legendary Orlando Pirates defender Mark Fish says the club's problems are deeper than the coach and his players.

The Buccaneers, who are under the guidance of Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic, are currently struggling in the PSL having failed to win their last six matches which sees them placed eighth on the league standings.

“At Pirates it is an underlying issue,” Fish told the media at the Gary Player Invitational golf tournament in Sun City.

Pirates were surprisingly knocked out of the 2017 Telkom Knockout Cup by Polokwane City almost a month ago.

The former South African international stated that certain things need to change at the Houghton-based club before the team can start winning trophies again.

“They have brought in a coach (Sredojevic), they didn’t change anyone form a technical side. Augusto Palacios is still there and so is Screamer Tshabalala. You can bring in as many coaches as you want, the link between those individuals and the first team coach is a problem," the 43-year-old continued.

“The link between them and the academy, when was the last time we had a Pirates academy player coming through? The Iron Duke (Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza) says he loves the club so much, really he does not.

“I played for that club and there are a lot of ex-players who are passionate about that club. If you want to keep things to yourself, you want to see the club falling apart as it is, because it is," Fish added.

The Buccaneers failed to finish in the top eight for the first time in the PSL era last season and Serbian tactician Sredojevic was brought in to replace Swedish trainer Kjell Jonevret.

"Nothing is going to change at Pirates, they will be lucky if they finish eighth again. It is sad what is happening and I think it is going to be a long time until Pirates win a trophy," he concluded.

Jonevret revealed that he had no input on transfers at Pirates and frequently had to put up with interference from officials after leaving the club.