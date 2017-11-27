Mark Foster: Former swimmer and Olympian says 'now is the time' as he reveals he is gay

The former British Olympian Mark Foster has come out as gay: Getty

The former Olympic swimmer Mark Foster has come out as gay in an interview with The Guardian, declaring: “I tiptoed around in the shadows for so long, but now is the time to come out”.

Foster is a former world champion and has represented Great Britain at five Olympic Games. He was chosen as Team GB’s flag bearer at Beijing 2008, retiring shortly after the Games.

Since retiring Foster has regularly appeared as an analyst for BBC Sport’s swimming coverage, as well as working as an ambassador for a number of charities.

In the interview with Donald McRae, Foster says that he has “swerved and swerved” the topic in interviews and has previously been in two long-term relationships.

“I’ve just swerved and swerved. Telling half-truths and not being my true self is only hurting me,” he said.

“I’m 47, a middle-aged man, and I’m no longer competing. And I’m not the first gay sportsman to come out. Gareth Thomas and Tom Daley led the way.”

Foster, who reveals in the interview that he had considered coming out publicly many times before, has had to endure tabloid rumours about his private life on a number of occasions, particularly when he appeared on BBC reality show Strictly Come Dancing.

