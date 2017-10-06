Mark Haskins backs Gavin Hunt to revive Bidvest Wits amidst exit talks

Hunt has had a disappointing start to the season so far, winning only twice in all competitions to date

Former Bidvest Wits midfielder Mark Haskins, who played under Gavin Hunt at Moroka Swallows and SuperSport United believes it’s way too early to envisage the former’s axing.

“You do not become a bad coach overnight. It is still early to talk about his [Hunt's] future. There is still a long way to go in the league,” Haskins told the media.

Haskins has no doubt Hunt will amend the situation because he has the quality to do so.

Their abysmal start has led to talks of the well-traveled Gordon Igesund being roped in to succeed him any minute from now.

“It has been a terrible start to the season for them, but I have no doubt that they will come out of this slump. They have got the personnel to do it,” Haskins said.

The champions at the moment finds themselves second from bottom after going down 1-0 to Bloemfontein Celtic in their latest outing last Sunday.

“Hunt has a great track record and he is one of the best coaches in South Africa. I have worked with him at two different clubs [SuperSport United and Wits] and I know he will bounce back because of his experience," he added.

Hunt is one of three coaches that have won the league four times, though in his case, three of his four came at the reigns of SuperSport from 2008 to 2010.

"I think there is no coach who knows this league quiet well like him. He always does his homework and he plans well for all of his games,” he concluded.