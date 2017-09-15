Mark Hughes pleased with Mame Diouf’s contract extension

The Potters gaffer has expressed his delight after the 29-year-old penned a new contract that will keep him at the Bet365 stadium till 2020

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has expressed his pleasure at Mame Diouf's new three-year contract extension at the club.

The Senegal international joined the Potters for free in 2014 and since, has made 99 appearances in all competitions. With one year left on his previous contract, the striker signed a three-year extension.

And his boss is delighted the former Manchester United forward has committed his future to the club and also praised his versatility.

“We are really pleased to have been able to tie Mame down to a new long-term deal,” Hughes told club website.

“He has been here a number of seasons now and it was important that we signed him up.

“Mame’s a fantastic guy who has a great attitude to his work and will always give 100 percent whenever he’s picked.

“That’s not to say he won’t play in his preferred position this season, but given his current level of performances. there is no reason to move him.”

Diouf will be in line to make his 100th Stoke City appearance when they visit St James’ Park to take on Christian Atsu’s Newcastle United on Saturday.





