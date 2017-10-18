Mark Sampson found guilty of racially abusing Eni Aluko and Drew Spence

Mark Sampson was found guilty of racially abusing both Eni Aluko and Drew Spence at the third time of asking on Wednesday in an explosive report into a scandal that has engulfed the entire Football Association.

The FA was forced to issue a humiliating apology after a reopened independent investigation decided that sacked England Women manager Sampson had told Aluko not to ensure her Nigerian relatives did not bring Ebola to a match at Wembley and had also asked her Chelsea team-mate Spence how many times she had been arrested.

Sampson had been cleared of doing so by two previous inquiries but, in a stunning vindication of the most serious aspect of Aluko’s original complaint against him which Spence last month came forward to corroborate, independent barrister Katharine Newton found against him.

In a report published ahead of a parliamentary grilling of senior FA executives by the Digital, Culture, Media & Sport select committee, Newton wrote: “I have concluded that on two separate occasions, MS has made ill-judged attempts at humour, which, as a matter of law, were discriminatory on the grounds of race within the meaning of the Equality Act 2010. However that is not the same as concluding that MS is racist. In fact, I consider it fundamentally important to emphasise that I have not concluded that MS is a racist.

