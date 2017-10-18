Mark Sampson found guilty of racially abusing Eni Aluko and Drew Spence
Mark Sampson was found guilty of racially abusing both Eni Aluko and Drew Spence at the third time of asking on Wednesday in an explosive report into a scandal that has engulfed the entire Football Association.
The FA was forced to issue a humiliating apology after a reopened independent investigation decided that sacked England Women manager Sampson had told Aluko not to ensure her Nigerian relatives did not bring Ebola to a match at Wembley and had also asked her Chelsea team-mate Spence how many times she had been arrested.
Sampson had been cleared of doing so by two previous inquiries but, in a stunning vindication of the most serious aspect of Aluko’s original complaint against him which Spence last month came forward to corroborate, independent barrister Katharine Newton found against him.
In a report published ahead of a parliamentary grilling of senior FA executives by the Digital, Culture, Media & Sport select committee, Newton wrote: “I have concluded that on two separate occasions, MS has made ill-judged attempts at humour, which, as a matter of law, were discriminatory on the grounds of race within the meaning of the Equality Act 2010. However that is not the same as concluding that MS is racist. In fact, I consider it fundamentally important to emphasise that I have not concluded that MS is a racist.
“However, given my findings in respect of these two comments, I have re-considered each and every conclusion reached in my First Report in order to determine whether or not that should remain. Having done so, I conclude that they should. The fact that MS made these comments does not necessarily mean that he also subjected EA to a course of bullying and discriminatory conduct in respect of other matters.
“I have re-read and re-considered all the written evidence including all the transcripts of interviews and all the underlying documents, and conclude that my original conclusions on the other individual allegations and also the umbrella allegation of a continuing course of discriminatory, bullying and victimisation should remain untouched.”
Newton also said that had Sampson - sacked last month for “inappropriate” relationships with female players in his previous job - still been in post, she would be making an “express recommendation that he should attend equal opportunities and diversity training as soon as possible”.
She also recommended “all FA employees” were trained in equal opportunities and diversity matters “at the earliest opportunity”, with a particular focus on “banter” and “jokes” in a football environment.
Responding to the report, FA chief executive Martin Glenn said: “On behalf of the Football Association, I would like to sincerely apologise to Eniola Aluko and Drew Spence.
“Based on new evidence submitted to independent barrister Katharine Newton, she has now found that they were both subject to discriminatory remarks made by an FA employee. This is not acceptable.
“In her final report, Katharine Newton concluded that, on two separate occasions, Mark Sampson made ill-judged attempts at humour, which, as a matter of law, were discriminatory on grounds of race within the meaning of the Equality Act 2010. Katharine Newton did, however, conclude that Mark Sampson was not racist.
“She also concluded that there was no evidence to support the allegations that Eniola Aluko was subjected to ‘a course of bullying and discriminatory conduct’ by Mark Sampson.
“Our ambition has always been to find the truth and take swift and appropriate action if needed. It was our decision to have the original, second and final investigation to ensure that due diligence was taken.
“It is regrettable that Eniola did not participate in the first external investigation as this would have enabled Katharine Newton to conduct and complete her investigation sooner.
“We will fully support the recommendations from the report.”
Upon sacking Sampson last month, the FA stated his dismissal had nothing to do with the racism scandal to engulf him.
In a written submission to the committee, Aluko branded that “highly questionable”.