Mark Sampson to leave England Women manager's role as racism row continues

Mark Sampson is set to leave his role as manager of the England football team in the midst of an ongoing racism row at the heart of the women's game.

The FA are expected to confirm the news later on Wednesday afternoon with a press conference at Wembley scheduled.

The move comes after former Lioness Eni Aluko made allegations of racism, harassment and bullying within the England camp which sparked an investigation into Sampson's alleged conduct.

Sampson has been cleared twice, by a Football Association review and an independent investigation, and he firmly denies any wrongdoing.

However, anti-racism campaigners Kick It Out and the Professional Footballers' Association have both called for a fresh look at evidence.

Only yesterday the England team delivered a public endorsement of the under-pressure manager celebrating with him during a 6-0 win over Russia at Tranmere's Prenton Park with the entire starting XI making a beeline for the bench to celebrate alongside Sampson following the 11th-minute opener from Nikita Parris.

Aluko was not present but after seeing footage of the celebrations, she wrote on Twitter: "It goes without saying I'm delighted, relieved, blessed to be sat where I am right now. Blessings in disguise are often the best blessings.

"For the most together team in the world tonight's "message" only shows a level of disrespect that represents division and selfish action."

Sampson took over as manager in 2013 and led England to successive semi-finals at the 2015 World Cup and the European Championships earlier this year.

Timeline of events

August 7: The Daily Mail reveals that Aluko made allegations of bullying and harassment against Sampson and his staff in May 2016. A Football Association investigation concluded in March 2017 cleared Sampson and his staff of wrongdoing but Aluko was paid a settlement in a confidentiality agreement, which the FA insisted was to avoid disruption to England's Euro 2017 campaign.

August 16: Details of an allegation made by Aluko emerge claiming Sampson made a remark towards another player with "racial and prejudicial connotations". Sampson is alleged to have made reference to the number of times a player had been arrested.

August 17: As pressure grows for more details to made public, the FA releases a statement from Sampson saying he welcomed the investigation and would be looking to improve his communication skills.

August 21: Aluko speaks publicly on the matter for the first time and alleges Sampson made a racist comment to her ahead of an England game. After telling Sampson she had relatives coming from Nigeria to watch the game, Aluko claims Sampson replied: "Well make sure they don't come over with Ebola."

