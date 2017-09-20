Mark Sampson resigns: Timeline of England manager's alleged treatment of Eniola Aluko

Mark Sampson is set to leave his role as England's women's football coach on Wednesday afternoon.

The move comes in the wake of the national side's 6-0 victory over Russia in a World Cup qualifier last night and follows ongoing controversy over allegations of bullying and discrimination towards his players.

It is six weeks since Chelsea striker Eniola Aluko's allegations about her treatment by Sampson were first made public.





The issue shows little sign of being resolved, however, with Sampson maintaining his innocence amid calls for a fresh investigation.

Here is a timeline of events:

August 7: The Daily Mail reveals that Aluko made allegations of bullying and harassment against Sampson and his staff in May 2016. A Football Association investigation concluded in March 2017 cleared Sampson and his staff of wrongdoing but Aluko was paid a settlement in a confidentiality agreement, which the FA insisted was to avoid disruption to England's Euro 2017 campaign.

August 16: Details of an allegation made by Aluko emerge claiming Sampson made a remark towards another player with "racial and prejudicial connotations". Sampson is alleged to have made reference to the number of times a player had been arrested.

August 17: As pressure grows for more details to made public, the FA releases a statement from Sampson saying he welcomed the investigation and would be looking to improve his communication skills.

August 21: Aluko speaks publicly on the matter for the first time and alleges Sampson made a racist comment to her ahead of an England game. After telling Sampson she had relatives coming from Nigeria to watch the game, Aluko claims Sampson replied: "Well make sure they don't come over with Ebola."

August 22: The Professional Footballers' Association backs calls for a new investigation into how Aluko's complaints were handled.

September 5: Sampson speaks publicly for the first time about the allegations and says his conscience is clear.

September 11: Damian Collins, chair of the parliamentary culture, media and sport select committee, tells the Guardian the committee is very concerned about the matter and will summon senior executives from the FA to answer questions.

September 12: Sampson appears to contradict evidence he gave to the inquiry when he tells a press conference he cannot recall ever having a conversation about Ebola with Aluko.

September 19: Every member of the starting XI races to the bench to celebrate with Sampson after Nikita Parris nets 11th-minute opener for England in their 6-0 World Cup qualifying win over Russia in Tranmere. The exuberant scenes spark criticism from Aluko, who suggests it was a sign of "disrespect" towards her from within the ranks of the Lionesses.