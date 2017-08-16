Mark Stoneman handed England debut for day-night Test with West Indies

England have selected Surrey opener Mark Stoneman for his debut in the day-night first Test with West Indies.

Mark Stoneman will make his England debut in the day-night first Test with West Indies as the hosts seek to find a regular opening partner for Alastair Cook.

Surrey left-hander Stoneman replaced Keaton Jennings in the squad after the latter failed to impress in the recent 3-1 series victory over South Africa.

It was the latest in a long line of setbacks in England's search for a second reliable opener, but Stoneman now has the chance to stake his claim ahead of the Ashes series.

Former Durham batsman Stoneman, whose top County Championship score this season is 197, represents the only change from the fourth-Test triumph over the Proteas at Old Trafford.

Chris Woakes and Mason Crane are the two players from the 13-man squad left out for the maiden day-night Test in England.

Team in full: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Dawid Malan, Toby Roland-Jones, Ben Stokes, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley