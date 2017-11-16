Mark Stoneman hits England's first century of 2017/18 Ashes tour as Joe Root's team pile on the runs

Mark Stoneman scored England’s first century of this Ashes tour as Joe Root’s team piled up the runs on the second day of this final warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI.

The Surrey opener’s 111 was his fourth successive 50-plus score on this trip, form which bodes well ahead of next week’s opening Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Alastair Cook also posted his first-half-century since arriving in Australia three weeks ago, although he was unable to emulate his opening partner in reaching three figures after falling for 70 shortly before tea.

Joe Root, Cook’s successor as captain, and Dawid Malan also posted unbeaten half-centuries as England reached the close on 337 for three, a first-innings lead of 87.

For all the talk of the vulnerability of England’s batting, Cook’s innings means every member of the top six has now made at least 50 heading into the Ashes.

Concerns still exist, particularly over James Vince at No3. The Hampshire batsman started his tour with 82 against a Western Australia XI in Perth – an innings during which he was dropped three times.

Vince followed that up with scores of 33 and 29 against the same opposition in last week’s day-night tour match in Adelaide. And he failed again on day two of this match, out for 26 after he was caught at short leg off the bowling off leg-spinner Dan Fallins.

