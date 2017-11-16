Mark Stoneman posts England's first century of Ashes tour as top order hit form against callow Cricket Australia XI
Ice is not plentiful in Far North Queensland and the Coral Sea but, such as there was in this part of the tropics, Mark Stoneman broke it. He scored the first century of England’s tour, in what was nominally a first-class game, and thereby made it easier for those who followed, as a good opening batsman should.
Stoneman is better than good though. His 111 was his fourth score above 50 out of four innings on this tour. Of his predecessors, he bats like Andrew Strauss or Graeme Fowler at their most fluent. After playing himself in, he scored all round the wicket - off the front foot, because the Cricket Australia XI had nobody quick enough to make him play back.
It came as a surprise that Cricket Australia allowed their team of rookies to bowl over-arm at all. To help England prepare for the first Test in Brisbane on Thursday, their initial plan must have been to make England’s opponents in this last warm-up bowl under-arm.
Asked to gauge the standard of bowling in this game, Stoneman first gave an embarrassed laugh. Clearly he had been cautioned after saying the CA XI bowling in the previous game was “pretty similar” to a Sydney grade club. “It’s probably one of the weaker seam attacks you’d be facing in division one, I’d say” was his diplomatic response this time.
Objectively, this is the weakest team England have faced in a first-class game in Australia since Tasmania were granted Sheffield Shield status. Still, in these limited circumstances, Stoneman could hardly have batted better, while Alastair Cook - after 47 runs in his first three innings - contributed 70 to their opening stand of 172 off 41.1 overs.
Cricket Australia’s three seamers took no wicket for 195 while their three spinners took all the wickets in England’s total of 337 for three by the end of day two. In future, England should warm up in India before an Ashes series in Australia, because they are guaranteed to face nothing but pace in practice games in India; and they should prepare in Australia for a Test series in India because they will face so much spin.
Stoneman was away first, pushing confidently back past the bowler, while Cook from the start seemed the junior partner. When the openers touched gloves, it was as if Cook was drawing strength and assurance from Stoneman rather than the other way round. Cook was away in Gurinder Sandhu’s second over, pushing a cover-drive for two, clipping and on-driving fours for 10 off the over. The trouble is, no Australian Test bowler will offer up floaty swingers, unless David Warner tries his occasional medium-pace.
While Cook stuck on 10 for 24 balls, Stoneman batted like the sea breeze. He judges the line so early and leaves the ball so well; his strokes are crisp and his tempo brisk after the first 20 balls of reconnaissance. He did not introduce his favourite cut until the 24th ball, and scored faster than a run a ball for the first third of his runs. The proviso: no bouncers. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc will make the Gabba a wholly different story.
After Cook had reached 11 off 39 balls, spin appeared and on a slow pitch the match became more Asian than Australian, batting a matter of attrition and patience. Cook and Stoneman raised the century stand by lunch, the only alarm coming when Stoneman cut to gully and Nick Larkin dropped a high chance and broke a finger. It is surprising Cricket Australia let Larkin play in the first place because he has made one first-class century, the sole member of this team to have done so.
James Vince, before he was caught at bat-pad off the legspinner Daniel Fallins, then Joe Root and Dawid Malan helped themselves to 50s against tired bowlers. It was not men v boys, but it was men v very young men.
England’s coaching staff, however, especially the batting coach Mark Ramprakash, have done all they can to give the players practice against real speed, with balls slightly softer than normal. As Stoneman explained: “They’re yellow balls, they’ve got a seam on, they’re slightly lighter and travel quite quick and it allows him to go all out as fast as he can and really test your instincts and reactions, just to try and ramp things up a bit - excuse me playing on his name there.
“It’s good, it’s really testing, and it’s something we’ve used in the past and on this trip because we know what we’re coming up against,” Stoneman said. “I’d say the session we had the other day when he (Ramprakash) really cranked it up, and it was a four-over survival drill where there was plenty whizzing past your nose end, that’s as fast in my career as I’ve faced.”