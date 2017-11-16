Mark Stoneman posts England's first century of Ashes tour as top order hit form against callow Cricket Australia XI

Ice is not plentiful in Far North Queensland and the Coral Sea but, such as there was in this part of the tropics, Mark Stoneman broke it. He scored the first century of England’s tour, in what was nominally a first-class game, and thereby made it easier for those who followed, as a good opening batsman should.

Stoneman is better than good though. His 111 was his fourth score above 50 out of four innings on this tour. Of his predecessors, he bats like Andrew Strauss or Graeme Fowler at their most fluent. After playing himself in, he scored all round the wicket - off the front foot, because the Cricket Australia XI had nobody quick enough to make him play back.

It came as a surprise that Cricket Australia allowed their team of rookies to bowl over-arm at all. To help England prepare for the first Test in Brisbane on Thursday, their initial plan must have been to make England’s opponents in this last warm-up bowl under-arm.

Asked to gauge the standard of bowling in this game, Stoneman first gave an embarrassed laugh. Clearly he had been cautioned after saying the CA XI bowling in the previous game was “pretty similar” to a Sydney grade club. “It’s probably one of the weaker seam attacks you’d be facing in division one, I’d say” was his diplomatic response this time.

Alastair Cook and Mark Stoneman add quick runs Credit: AFP