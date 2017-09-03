Markkanen stars in double OT Finland win despite injury worry

Finland came out on top in a breathless Group A clash with Poland thanks to the efforts of Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen.

Lauri Markkanen inspired Finland to a double overtime victory against Poland despite injury concerns, while Slovenia had to come from behind to maintain their 100 per cent start to EuroBasket.

Markkanen started the Group A clash on the bench after injuring his ankle in Saturday's defeat to Slovenia, but he came on to do the damage in a 90-87 win on home soil.

The Chicago Bulls forward did not appear to be hampered by the issue as he put up 27 points and nine rebounds in a dramatic victory that improved Finland's record to 2-1.

Slovenia remain top of Group A after they overturned a six-point deficit to Greece in the fourth quarter to run out 78-72 victors.

Exciting 18-year-old talent Luka Doncic scored 22 points for the victors, while nine of captain Goran Dragic's 20 came in the final period.

France thumped Iceland 115-79 in the other Group A game, while Germany suffered their first defeat as they went down to previously winless Israel 82-80 in Group B.

Ukraine got off the mark against Zaza Pachulia's Georgia, triumphing 88-81, while Adas Juskevicius' 20 points off the bench saw Lithuania hand Italy their first defeat of the tournament.