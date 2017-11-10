Marko Arnautovic hits out at Gary Neville after being criticised by the Sky Sports pundit

Marko Arnautovic has taken at aim at Gary Neville after the Sky Sports pundit singled the former Stoke City striker out for criticism following West Ham's poor start to the season.

Slaven Bilic was sacked as West Ham manager after just 11 games of the season with the club 18th in the Premier League table.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville highlighted Marko Arnautovic's lacklustre display in West Ham's 3-0 defeat to Brighton, saying the Austrian "thinks he is better than he is".

The 28-year-old striker brushed off criticism from Neville and went on to question his record his as a manager.

Marko Arnautovic has failed to make an impact at West Ham since joining from Stoke in the summer

"I respect what Gary Neville achieved as a player. He was brilliant at Manchester United and hats off to him," Arnautovic said in an interview with Austrian television.