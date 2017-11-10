Marko Arnautovic hits out at Gary Neville after being criticised by the Sky Sports pundit
Marko Arnautovic has taken at aim at Gary Neville after the Sky Sports pundit singled the former Stoke City striker out for criticism following West Ham's poor start to the season.
Slaven Bilic was sacked as West Ham manager after just 11 games of the season with the club 18th in the Premier League table.
Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville highlighted Marko Arnautovic's lacklustre display in West Ham's 3-0 defeat to Brighton, saying the Austrian "thinks he is better than he is".
The 28-year-old striker brushed off criticism from Neville and went on to question his record his as a manager.
"I respect what Gary Neville achieved as a player. He was brilliant at Manchester United and hats off to him," Arnautovic said in an interview with Austrian television.
"But what did he do as a coach at Valencia? His job is to criticise, that is 90 per cent of his job.
"I am not saying Gary Neville is a nobody. He has accomplished a lot in his life, he is a legend. But as a coach? Let him stay on the TV."
The 28-year-old claimed he remains dedicated to keeping West Ham in the Premier League.
"Most of them have no work, probably no life and no idea,' he said.
"I respect the real fans and I understand them. They were all happy to have me come to West Ham because I had done very well at Stoke.
"But the fans only see what happens in the stadium, they do not see what you do at training and in private. "I know how strong I am mentally, how I work on myself. I have lost nothing and I'm not in crisis. West Ham can count on me 100 per cent."
Gary Neville recently admitted he was a "million miles away" from going back into management following his roles with Valencia and England.
"It'll never happen," Neville told the Daily Mail. "I'm a million miles away. I suppose never is a strong word because in 10 years you might wake up and say: 'I want to coach.' I love football and the camaraderie but I don't want to be in that environment anymore.