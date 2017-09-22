Markram to make Proteas Test debut against Bangladesh

Opener Aiden Markram will get his first taste of Test cricket when South Africa come up against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom next week.

Markram will become the latest opening batsman to partner Dean Elgar at the top of the order at Senwes Park next week.

Heino Kuhn was unconvincing during the series defeat in England after getting his chance following Stephen Cook's loss of form, so 22-year-old Markram comes into the side in Potchefstroom.

Uncapped all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo, who has played 24 times in limited-overs action, was also named in a 13-squad for the first of two Tests, which gets under way next Thursday.

Willem Mulder has been called up as cover for Wayne Parnell, who will undergo a fitness test next week.

Vernon Philander, Chris Morris and Dale Steyn are all unavailable due to injury.

"Aiden has been knocking on the door for some time now," Cricket South Africa national selection panel convener Linda Zondi said.

"He gained valuable insight into the Proteas team culture during the tour of England and he has shown maturity beyond his years, having captained South Africa to victory in the under-19 World Cup and as captain of the South Africa A four-day side.



"The inclusion of Andile and Wayne provides the necessary all-rounders to give options as concerns the balance of the starting XI. The selection of some younger players is part of the process to build for the future and at the same time maintain our hard core of experience."

South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Duanne Olivier, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada.