Markram replaces rested Amla for final ODI

South Africa's Aiden Markram looks set to make his ODI debut at Buffalo Park following a dream start to his Test career.

Hashim Amla has been rested for South Africa's final one-day international of the series against Bangladesh and the uncapped Aiden Markram comes in as a replacement.

AB de Villiers made a personal ODI-best of 176 off only 121 balls on his comeback as the Proteas wrapped up the three-match series with one game to spare in Paarl on Wednesday after Amla fell 15 runs short of a century.

Amla will sit out the final game at Buffalo Park in East London on Sunday, so Markram has been given a maiden ODI call-up following such an impressive start to his Test career.

The 23-year-old scored a century in his second Test after he was out for 97 on debut and added another 82 at the top of the order against the Tigers for a Cricket South Africa Invitational XI last week.