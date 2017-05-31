On your Marks: Cavendish trains amateurs who all share his name

Any cycling team would love to have a Mark Cavendish in their ranks, but how about eight of them?

This year's Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 is set to feature a star name in Mark Cavendish ... together with Mark Cavendish, Mark Cavendish and five other riders named Mark Cavendish.

Confused? Allow us to explain.

To mark Amstel’s partnership with Prudential RideLondon, British cycling great Cavendish has agreed to train an eight-man team for the 100-mile event, comprised entirely of riders who share his name.

Two of the team were born with the name Mark Cavendish, while the remaining six have changed their name by deed poll in honour of the 'Manx Missile'.

"It's quite a surreal experience to be training a team of amateur cyclists all called Mark Cavendish," said the winner of 30 stages in the Tour de France. "I don't think I've ever said my own name out loud so much before.

"I've really enjoyed training my Amstel team and they're all looking in great shape. I'm now looking forward to seeing them riding together at Prudential RideLondon."

The event takes place from July 28-30.