Marland Yarde in contention for England call-up despite Eddie Jones' concerns
Marland Yarde remains in contention for an England call-up despite concerns by head coach Eddie Jones that the former Harlequins wing may not be in the right place emotionally to compete for a Test spot after being let go by the Premiership club.
Jones said he would assess Yarde’s state of mind before deciding whether to call up the 25 year-old as a replacement for Jonny May, who is a fitness doubt ahead of the Argentina Test after straining his hamstring during the warm-weather training camp in Vilamoura.
England are already without Elliot Daly and Jack Nowell for the autumn Test campaign because of injury, which has prompted Jones to add Bath wing Semesa Rokoduguni to his squad before May’s setback.
Yarde joined Sale Sharks this week after being dismissed by Harlequins following a number of time-keeping issues, having missed training on three occasions this year.
Jones declared that he would not tolerate similar behaviour in his England squad but said that the disciplinary cloud at Harlequins would not affect his decision of whether or not to hand a call-up to Yarde.
Chris Robshaw, the former England captain and erstwhile club team-mate of Yarde said that Harlequins were “better off without him” after he had “run out of lives”.
Jones however insisted that Robshaw’s criticism - even given his seniority in the squad - would not have any influence on the Yarde’s potential selection.
“We never involve players on selection,” Jones said. “That’s one thing I’m big on. The great thing about what Robbo said yesterday is he was honest and I love players being honest.
“We want the players to be honest about things. But what Robbo said about Marland won’t have any effect on his selection for England.”
Instead Jones will make an assessment on Yarde’s emotional state before he considers calling up a replacement for May, who may yet prove his fitness in time for the Argentina Test on Nov 11.
“He (Yarde) is in contention, but we have to assess whether emotionally he'll be right to compete for an England spot,” Jones added.
“He's left the club that he loved to join another club, is he in the right condition to compete for a spot? It's like having a relationship break up, sometimes it takes time for people to get over it and I'm not sure where he's at.
Asked whether his behaviour at Harlequins was of concern to him in the England environment, Jones added;
“We didn't not select him because of behaviour, it was because Denny (Solomons) scored more tries than him. He came to Argentina with us and was absolutely first class. He came to the Oxford camp and was first class. That's an issue with his club and is not something that we've delved into to a great extent.
Jones and his coaching team will make a decision on Sunday night following their return to England, with Rokoduguni on standby for May’s place in the Test side.
“I’m having discussions with assistant coaches now,” Jones added. “We’ve got charts of where players are at. Marland is obviously in contention
“He (Rokoduguni) has improved enough to be in the squad and now he’s got an opportunity. He’ll train on Friday. He’s done some great work on his defence. He’s improved a lot and I’m glad he’s got an opportunity.”