Marland Yarde linked with shock mid-season exit from Harlequins to join Sale Sharks
Marland Yarde could leave Harlequins in a shock mid-season move to Sale Sharks after he was left out for the 41-35 win over Worcester Warriors.
Yarde was dropped last week before the Champions Cup fixture against Wasps after he missed training, with claims that the winger has been unsettled at the club.
Former Harlequins winger Ugo Monye, working for BT Sport on Saturday, suggested that a move for Yarde to Sale could come as soon as next week.
“I’ve heard he’s signed for the Sale Sharks,” Monye said. “Just to be clear on this he will be playing for Sale Sharks next season. But I think he might be available for selection for Sale in the next couple of weeks.
“This could be one of the first times we’ve seen this in rugby, especially in recent years and a midway season transfer.
“Clearly things aren’t great at Harlequins for him at the moment. Hopefully he’ll find some of his form up at Sale.”
The 25 year-old winger, who has eight tries in 13 caps for England, missed out on selection for Eddie Jones' latest squad this week.
Harlequins director of rugby John Kingston speaking after the win over Worcester denied that Yarde's time at the club was about to come to an end, despite the speculation surrounding Yarde's future.
“I saw him yesterday and had a long and positive chat with him. It’s all about making decisions for the collective best of Harlequins," Kingston said.
“He is under contract to Harlequins. Anybody who is under contract to Harlequins Rugby Football doesn’t go anywhere unless it suits Harlequins Rugby Football Club.
"If and when Harlequins Rugby Football Club decide it’s not the right thing for someone to stay firstly you honour that contract. If you decide it’s the right thing to try and move people on and you get to that point you can do that as you wish to do so.
“But I repeat he was available to play for us this weekend. The reason he was unavailable to pay for us this weekend is that he is a Harlequins player and he is under contract to us.
“It’s Ugo Monye’s prerogative to say those things. The person who know that factually is in front of you, not Ugo Monye, not my squad. I know.
“You will find out when it’s the right time to find out if that is not going to be the case.”