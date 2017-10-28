Marland Yarde linked with shock mid-season exit from Harlequins to join Sale Sharks

Marland Yarde could leave Harlequins in a shock mid-season move to Sale Sharks after he was left out for the 41-35 win over Worcester Warriors.

Yarde was dropped last week before the Champions Cup fixture against Wasps after he missed training, with claims that the winger has been unsettled at the club.

Former Harlequins winger Ugo Monye, working for BT Sport on Saturday, suggested that a move for Yarde to Sale could come as soon as next week.

“I’ve heard he’s signed for the Sale Sharks,” Monye said. “Just to be clear on this he will be playing for Sale Sharks next season. But I think he might be available for selection for Sale in the next couple of weeks.

“This could be one of the first times we’ve seen this in rugby, especially in recent years and a midway season transfer.

“Clearly things aren’t great at Harlequins for him at the moment. Hopefully he’ll find some of his form up at Sale.”

Yarde has 13 caps for England Credit: ACTION IMAGES More