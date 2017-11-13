Marler called up to England squad for Wallabies clash

Eddie Jones has named a 35-man England squad to play Australia, with Joe Marler selected after serving a suspension.

Joe Marler has been called up to the England squad ahead of the Test against Australia on Saturday.

British and Irish Lions prop Marler missed the first November international against Argentina, a 21-8 victory at Twickenham, due to a suspension for striking Will Rowlands with his arm in Harlequins' European Champions Cup loss to Wasps last month.

The 27-year-old was initially set to miss the clash with the Wallabies due to his ban, but Quins mounted an appeal that resulted in the suspension being reduced.

Worcester Warriors centre Ben Te'o has been added to the group and will continue his rehabilitation from an ankle injury sustained last month.

Marcus Smith and Zach Mercer will also continue their roles as apprentices under head coach Eddie Jones.

England squad:

Backs: Mike Brown, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Piers Francis, Jonathan Joseph, Alex Lozowski, Jonny May, Semesa Rokoduguni, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Denny Solomona, Ben Te'o, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.

Forwards: Dan Cole, Tom Dunn, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Dylan Hartley, Nathan Hughes, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Joe Marler, Zach Mercer, Chris Robshaw, Sam Simmonds, Sam Underhill, Mako Vunipola, Harry Williams.