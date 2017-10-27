Marler cleared for Wallabies Test

An independent disciplinary committee has upheld Harlequins' appeal to change the dates of Joe Marler's suspension.

Joe Marler will be available for England's clash with Australia on November 18 after the Harlequins hooker had the specifics of his three-match suspension changed.

Marler was banned after being found guilty of striking Will Rowlands with his arm during Harlequins' European Champions Cup loss to Wasps last weekend.

The ruling initially suggested Marler would be unavailable for selection until Sunday November 19 but Quins appealed the decision.

Quins argued there "had not been consistency of approach of a player's potential selection in the England squad".

An independent disciplinary committee upheld their appeal and Marler's ban will now end at midnight on November 12, meaning he could be selected by Eddie Jones to face the Wallabies.

He will still miss England's Test against Argentina when the Pumas travel to Twickenham a week earlier.