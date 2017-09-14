Marlins move home series with Brewers to Milwaukee due to Hurricane Irma

Marlins Park is ready to host games, but Miami have decided to move their Brewers series to Milwaukee.

The Miami Marlins have moved their weekend matchup with the Brewers to Milwaukee due to Hurricane Irma.

The three-game series was originally scheduled to take place in Miami, but due to the amount of work police and firefighting crews have in the city this week, the team decided to relocate the clashes.

"Marlins Park stood ready to host the games, but we all agreed that burdening public service resources was not the proper course of action," team president David Samson said via the Miami Herald.

"All of our employees, as well as our entire community, have other needs that must take a priority.

"The ballpark is 100 per cent and could have hosted the game tonight. We were ready to host. It's the community that's hurting, from the Keys all the way up. For us, it was a pretty easy decision to keep everyone focused on recovery."

Miami will play their next home series in Marlins Park against the New York Mets starting Monday.

Major League Baseball has been forced to move three series due to hurricane danger over the past month.

The Houston Astros moved a series to Tampa following Hurricane Harvey while the Rays had a series with the Yankees moved to New York as Hurricane Irma was bearing down on the city.