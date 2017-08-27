Marlins slugger Stanton blasts 50th homer of season

Giancarlo Stanton became just the sixth MLB player to reach 50 home runs by the end of August on Sunday.

Miami Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton celebrated his half-century after hitting his 50th home run of the MLB season.

Marlins slugger Stanton continued launching baseballs over the fence in a 6-2 win against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Stanton's eighth-inning blast was his 50th homer of the season, which placed him alongside Barry Bonds, Luis Gonzalez, Roger Maris, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa as the only players to reach 50 home runs before the end of August.

Stanton collected three hits with two runs scored, three RBIs and a walk in the game. He is now hitting .296 this season.

With just two more home runs before the end of August, Stanton could hold the MLB record for most in consecutive months. He currently has 29 since the start of July.