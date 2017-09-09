Marlins slugger Stanton hits 54th home run

Giancarlo Stanton crushed his 54th home run of the MLB season as he closes in on Roger Maris' record mark.

The Miami Marlins have seemingly fallen out of postseason contention, but slugger Giancarlo Stanton still has something to fight for this season.

Stanton slugged his 54th home run of the MLB season during the first inning of Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves.

Stanton has said he views Roger Maris' 61 home runs hit in 1961 as the number to beat with steroid controversy riddling the players that had previously surpassed it. On this date in 1961, Maris hit his 56th home run.

The Marlins had lost 10 of their last 12 games entering Saturday's contest, but Stanton will likely keep Miami fans interested as he tries to make history.