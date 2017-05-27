Marouane Fellaini claims he is willing to break bones for Jose Mourinho has he plans Manchester United stay

Marouane Fellaini has claimed he would be willing to break bones for Jose Mourinho as he plans to stay at Manchester United for the foreseeable future.

The Belgian was bought under David Moyes and has often been the subject of United fans’ frustration during his four seasons at Old Trafford.

However, Moyes, his successor Louis van Gaal and now Mourinho have all appeared to see Fellaini as integral to their plans, with the man who cost United £27.5m back in 2013 having scored a number of important goals this season.

Fellaini was one of the outstanding performers in Wednesday’s Europa League final and is grateful for what Mourinho has done for him in his one season at the helm.

The 29-year-old, who made 47 appearances in all competitions this season, told hln.be: “When I feel that people trust me, I’m prepared to do everything.

“If I have to break my foot for him [Mourinho], I’ll do it. That’s me. Even when I’m in pain, I play.

“Now I am here at Manchester United, I'm in and want to stay here.

“I work every day with great players, with great staff, at a great club and I'm happy to be here and try to give everything for this club.”