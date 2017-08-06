Marquez acknowledges tyre selection error

An early pit stop may have been key to Marc Marquez's win at the Czech Republic Grand Prix, but the rider admits his tyre choice was wrong.

Marc Marquez says his decision to start the Czech Republic Grand Prix on soft wet tyres was a mistake, although an early pit stop ultimately helped him to win Sunday's race.

Victory ahead of Repsol Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa leaves Marquez 14 points clear of Movistar Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales, who finished third in Brno, in the MotoGP championship standings.

But it was a stroke of luck that saw Marquez claim victory as the Spaniard, having started on pole, elected to pit early after slipping down the field.

Marquez subsequently made the most of changing conditions to cruise to his third win of the season and he accepted his risky tyre choice had been wrong.

"It was like a little bit like the last flag-to-flag [race] in Germany [in 2016], too," Marquez said. "I was struggling a lot with the front tyre because I chose the soft option, I was struggling and I go in [to the pits] early.

"Today - same. I put the soft [rear tyres on]. From the top guys I was the only one. I wanted to take the risk. But then when I go out, I realised it was a mistake. And this created [the decision] to go in very, very early.

"The rear tyre was spinning too much, was too soft and I was losing manym many positions. [Pitting early] was the only chance that I had - and when I go out on slick tyres, it was still very, very wet."

Marquez, who dedicated his victory to the late motorsport great Angel Nieto, explained that the loss of control he experienced from the start of the race almost saw him involved in an accident.

"I nearly crashed three or four times in the first lap especially, but then I cooled down a little bit, I started to warm the tyres well," the three-time world champion said.

"I don't know which lap but I passed the [start-finish] straight and I saw "P1, +18 seconds" - and then the sunshine comes, everything was better, everything was more clear on the track and I started to ride well, ride smooth and just arrived to the end."