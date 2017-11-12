Marquez writes off Monday as he plans 'big party' to celebrate MotoGP title

Monday will be a write-off for MotoGP champion Marc Marquez as he plans to party hard on Sunday.

Marc Marquez expects to "sleep all day" on Monday after celebrating winning his fourth MotoGP title.

The Repsol Honda rider completed his quartet in just his fifth season after title rival Andrea Dovizioso - who needed to win in Valencia and hope Marquez finished outside the top 11 - crashed out with five laps remaining.

Marquez crossed the line in third having produced a tremendous save to limit the impact of a braking error shortly before Dovizioso's race-ending incident, and he was thankful to have finished the job.

"We had really good opponents. We fought for many races, especially with Andrea," Marquez told BT Sport.

"This made the championship even more exciting.

"During the race I was trying to control the situation, but then I thought it was time to move because I felt really good.

"But in turn one I lost my concentration on the braking point, I braked too late. But, you know, Marquez style until the end!

"I want to congratulate Andrea because I learned many things from him, especially mentally.

"He was very focused all the time.

"Congratulations to Ducati, but especially congratulations to my team because they did an incredible job."

Asked how he would celebrated, Marquez added: "Now it's time for interviews and to speak a lot but of course tonight we have the MotoGP ceremony

"After that, big party. Tomorrow morning you will not find me. I will sleep all day."

Marquez is now a six-time champion across MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3.