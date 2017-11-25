Marquinhos talks life at PSG & the club's incredible project

Dear fans, dear football enthusiasts,

I’m pleased to announce that I am a new Goal columnist.

Each month, I will discuss a topic, such as PSG, my life as a player, the national team or my passions away from the field. Firstly, I’d like to talk about my early career and how I have developed at this ambitious club.

I consider myself proud and lucky to be the third captain of PSG, which is a role I take very seriously. I speak good French, I know the club and its ambitions, and also the people who work here. I’ve a good relationship with every one. It’s very important in the changing room. It’s important to have players who can bring with them maturity and calmness to the team, but also a sense joy at the same time.

Being a captain is a difficult task. When things aren’t going well, you have to know if it’s time to speak or shout at your team-mates. It’s tricky because you have to say negative things while trying not to hurt them. You need to be smart in your approach, but we’re not psychologists and we make mistakes. A footballer needs to become mature very fast. In most jobs, the leader gets time to learn but I’m 23 and already third captain.

I grew up with the club and I’m proud to have been part of this project from the very beginning. I’ve already had two coaches and there have been many players who have moved on, but now others have arrived. When you remain at a club, when you see those players coming and going, things changing and improving, you realise that you’re still here and you’re proud of it. Not only because I’ve been here since the start, but because I know my work and my efforts are recognised.