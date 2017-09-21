Marseille troll PSG over Neymar-Cavani spat, but get stung by response from rivals

The Ligue 1 outfit decided to poke fun at their domestic foes in the wake of recent in-fighting, but saw their jibe spark a stinging comeback

Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain have traded blows on social media in the wake of an on-field squabble between Neymar and Edinson Cavani.

PSG sparked headlines for all of the wrong reasons in a recent victory over Lyon as their star forwards became involved in a public spat.

With Neymar and Cavani desperate to bolster their respective goal tallies, they clashed over the taking of free-kicks and a penalty.

While PSG have sought to play down the incidents, Marseille have taken the opportunity to poke fun at their fierce rivals and talk up the squad harmony within their ranks.

Clash at OM...



- "You take the penalty"

- "No, you take it!"

- "No, you!"

- "No... you take it!" pic.twitter.com/ZZb9QH3Ajt — Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) September 21, 2017

Any jokes made at the expense of those at Parc des Princes were always unlikely to be well received in the French capital.

PSG wasted little time in preparing a response, as they hit back at Marseille by pointing out that they are at least getting themselves into positions to win penalties.

- You've already seen one of their player in the box this season ?

- Never. And they hope to get a penalty kick pic.twitter.com/qHvQQUFZwp — PSG English (@PSG_English) September 21, 2017

Unai Emery’s side currently top the Ligue 1 table, with a faultless run through their opening six fixtures seeing them net 21 times.

Marseille, meanwhile, occupy the sixth spot and have found the target on just nine occasions so far.

They will soon get an opportunity to prove to PSG that they are a force to be reckoned with, with the capital giants due at Stade Velodrome on October 22.