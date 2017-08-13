Marshall to make Tigers return

Benji Marshall is set to end his NRL career where it started after agreeing a switch back to Wests Tigers from Brisbane Broncos.

Brisbane Broncos playmaker Benji Marshall has signed a one-year deal to rejoin Wests Tigers.

The 32-year-old is set to finish his NRL career at the club where it started after playing his part in the Broncos' quest to be crowned champions.

Marshall played 201 games for the Tigers in his first spell at the club, featuring in their solitary grand final triumph 12 years ago.

The New Zealand international, Golden Boot winner in 2010, left Wests to showcase his talents in Super Rugby with Blues three years ago before switching codes again to join St George Illawarra Dragons.

After a stint with Wayne Bennett's Broncos, Marshall has opted to go full circle.

Tigers coach Ivan Cleary said: "Benji has been one of the premier players in the NRL since his debut season and it's great to be able to welcome him back to Wests Tigers,

"He brings more than 250 games of NRL experience back to this club which will be invaluable for our young side.

"He has a lot to offer this club and I know he's keen to return and make a positive impact."