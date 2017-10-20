Marshawn Lynch ejected after shoving official

Marshawn Lynch was ejected from the Oakland Raiders' game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was ejected from Thursday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter after shoving an official.

Lynch ran onto the field after Oakland quarterback Derek Carr was hit late by Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters.

Carr was sacked by Chiefs defensive end Allen Bailey when Peters came in and hit the QB.

Raiders offensive lineman Donald Penn was the first to take exception to the late hit, which was penalised.

Lynch ran onto the field from the sideline and got involved in the melee, shoving line judge Julian Mapp in the process.

He had just nine yards on two carries as the Chiefs held a 17-14 lead at the time of his ejection.