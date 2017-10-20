Marshawn Lynch suspended for one game for contact with official

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was handed a one-game ban for making contact with an official.

When the Oakland Raiders take on the Buffalo Bills on October 29, they will be without running back Marshawn Lynch.

The NFL announced on Friday that Lynch has been suspended for one game for unsportsmanlike conduct after making contact with an official during the second quarter of Thursday's win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL vice-president of football operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension, telling Lynch in a statement he "made deliberate contact" with one of the game officials "as he was diffusing an active confrontation between players".

Lynch was ejected from the game and assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after running onto the field from the sideline following a late hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr by Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters.

Lynch, who watched the Raiders' comeback 31-30 victory from the stands, will be allowed to rejoin the team on October 30.

The 31-year-old has three business days to appeal the suspension.