Martellus Bennett: 'I broke down crying' after seeing brother Michael's police video

Green Bay Packers' Martellus Bennett said he was reduced to tears when he saw the video of his brother's run-in with Las Vegas police.

Martellus Bennett had to excuse himself from the Green Bay Packers locker room after he viewed the video of his brother, Michael, allegedly being held down to the ground by Las Vegas police.

The team was preparing for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, for whom Michael Bennett plays. However, Martellus could not control his emotions and needed a moment by himself.

"I didn't even know there was a video," Martellus said in quotes reported by ESPN. "I had to walk out of meetings because I broke down crying, just thinking about what could have happened, what could have been. It was just so close. You never know these days."

Michael Bennett claimed he was racially profiled after the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight when bangs that sounded like gunshots rang out in a crowded area.

He posted on Twitter to say police had honed in on him and treated him roughly "simply for being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time"

Martellus Bennett talked to reporters about the incident on Wednesday and eventually began crying again, saying he just wanted to give his brother a hug on Sunday.

"Sometimes, a hug is the best thing you can give," added Martellus. "I don't really have the answers. You just think, 'What if?' You know? Two seconds this way, two seconds that way, the whole thing is different. So for me, I'll just be happy to see my brother, because there's a chance I couldn't see him."

A Las Vegas police department spokesman said race was not a factor in the detainment of Michael Bennett.

Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said at a media conference: "I see no evidence that race played any role in this incident."