Martial happy at Man Utd despite lack of starts - Bailly

Anthony Martial is “happy” to be contributing at Manchester United despite struggling for starts, says Eric Bailly.

The France international grabbed his fourth Premier League goal of the season on Saturday to earn Jose Mourinho’s side a vital 1-0 victory over fellow title hopefuls Tottenham.

That contribution once again came from the bench, with Marcus Rashford being favoured in the Red Devils’ starting XI.

Martial has been included from the off in top-flight competition just three times this season, but Bailly insists that the 21-year-old frontman has no issue with the battle for places and is prepared to play whatever role is asked of him.

The Ivorian defender told reporters following another goal-scoring cameo from Martial: “I think we have a lot of very good players in the squad.

“When one does not play, the others do. The good thing about Anthony is that he is always here to help the team whenever he is needed and he showed that today.

“When Rashford plays, Anthony always has that mentality where he is ready to come on and have an impact - which he did by winning the match.

