Martial only ever plays at 85 per cent, says Neville

Manchester United great Gary Neville has accused Anthony Martial of only ever playing at "85 per cent" of his ability.

The 21-year-old was the hero for the home side at Old Trafford on Saturday, coming off the bench to score the only goal in the 1-0 win over Tottenham.

Martial enjoyed an explosive first season for United in 2015-16 after signing from Monaco but struggled to convince manager Jose Mourinho to give him a regular starting spot last term.

The forward has enjoyed an encouraging start to the campaign, scoring six times and registering six assists in 14 appearances in all competitions, seven of which have been as a substitute.

Neville thinks Martial has the talent to be "tearing this league apart" but thinks Mourinho and France head coach Didier Deschamps have identified a problem in his attitude.

