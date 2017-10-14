Martial starts for United as Brazilians line-up in Liverpool attack

Anthony Martial has been named in Manchester United's starting line-up against Liverpool – a year on from failing to make the matchday squad at Anfield.

France international Martial has buckled down and proved his worth to boss Jose Mourinho, with five goals across nine appearances in all competitions this season, and he is the beneficiary of Marcus Rashford dropping to the bench due to a knock suffered while on England duty.

Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will line up in support of the prolific Romelu Lukaku, with the Belgium striker aiming to become the first United player to score eight times in his first eight Premier League appearances for the club.

Centre-back Eric Bailly missed out on the 18 having sustained an unspecified injury while away with Ivory Coast, while Ander Herrera replaces knee ligament victim Marouane Fellaini in midfield.

At the back, Matteo Darmian's inclusion means Mourinho could choose to operate with a three-man defence.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp named Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino in his XI despite their lengthy midweek trip home from Brazil duty.

Firmino is in for Sadio Mane, after the latter sustained a hamstring injury, with Coutinho shifted into Klopp's forward line due to holding midfielder Emre Can replacing striker Daniel Sturridge from the 1-1 draw at Newcastle United.