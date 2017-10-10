Martin Atkinson to referee Liverpool vs Man Utd clash

The official last took charge of a game between the two sides back in 2015, when he sent off Steven Gerrard for stamping on Ander Herrera

Martin Atkinson has been confirmed as the referee in charge of Liverpool's meeting with Manchester United on Saturday.

The fixture takes place at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp's side look to inflict a first defeat of the league season on Jose Mourinho's men, who are joint top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool 6/4 to beat Man United

Atkinson last took charge of a match between the two sides back in March 2015, when he sent off Steven Gerrard inside a minute of him coming on as a half-time substitute in a 2-1 defeat for the Reds.

The referee has, in total, officiated three matches between Liverpool and United, with the Red Devils having come out on top in all of them.

He was the man in the middle for United's Premier League opener against West Ham, although he hasn't refereed a Liverpool game so far this season.

The Reds are on a run of two games without a win after drawing 1-1 with both Spartak Moscow in the Champions League and Newcastle United in the Premier League, while United will be aiming to make it seven wins from eight in the league.

Atkinson will be assisted by Lee Betts and Stephen Child, while the fourth official is Jonathan Moss.