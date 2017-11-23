Martin flattered to learn of interest from Manchester rivals United and City
Aaron Martin admits interest from Manchester rivals United and City is “flattering”, but insists he is happy at Espanyol.
The 20-year-old full-back has seen his stock rise considerably on the back of a number of eye-catching performances for his club and Spain’s Under-21 side.
A number of teams across Europe are now closely monitoring his situation, with leading outfits in the Premier League among the many suitors of a man who currently has a €30 million release clause.
Martin is delighted to learn that he is a talent in demand, but has sought to play down the mounting exit talk by committing himself to Espanyol.
He told the club’s official website: “The interest from other teams it flattering.
“But the truth is I am only thinking of Espanyol and I am very happy to be here, I feel that I am improving here and I enjoy helping my teammates.
“It’s important for me to play every week and to help the team, to keep pushing myself to improve as a player in the top league.
“My rise into the first-team has not changed me as a person, I like to keep m feet on the ground and continue to improve.”
Martin is tied to a contract in Catalunya until 2020.
He agreed to that deal before making his La Liga bow, with a promotion to the senior fold at Espanyol only secured in 2016.