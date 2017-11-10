Martin O'Neill admits World Cup qualification would be 'something else' and beat the achievement of Euro 2016

Ireland manager Martin O’Neill says that qualifying for the World Cup would be “something else”, and supersede the achievement of reaching the European Championships last year.

The Irish face Denmark in their play-off first leg for Russia 2018 on Saturday night in Copenhagen, before the return in Dublin on Tuesday, and could yet reach consecutive international tournaments for the first time since 1988-90.

Ireland got to the last 16 of Euro 2016, but O’Neill noted the special nature of the World Cup.

“It's a great game for us, obviously the same with Denmark as well too but as far we are concerned, qualifying for the Euros was a great achievement for us,” he said in Copenhagen on Friday. “I thought some of the performances were great, the young man beside me [Robbie Brady] forged a great reputation by playing brilliantly.

“The World Cup is something else too and if we could make it, it would be fantastic. Our opponents obviously feel the same.

“Generally, we have been up against it most of the time in last couple of years. The Euros group was a pretty difficult one and we managed to come through that through the play-offs.

“This was even more difficult because only the top side would go through automatically. We were fourth seed, but we have managed to make it so far and we have had some big battles.

