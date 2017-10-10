Martin O'Neill 'never doubted' his Republic of Ireland players would triumph over Wales

Martin O'Neill's side are now just two games away from a place at the finals in Russia next summer: AFP/Getty Images

Martin O’Neill said he never doubted that his Republic of Ireland team would seal a place in the World Cup play-offs during their nail-biting clash with Wales on Monday night.

Ireland needed all three points in Cardiff in order to finish second in Group D and triumphed 1-0 thanks to James McClean’s second-half winner, sparking wild scenes of celebration at the final whistle.

O’Neill’s side are now just two games away from a place at the finals in Russia next summer.

“I have never doubted the character of the players,” O’Neill said after the game.

“That's instilled in them. They have great courage. We have had to fight there for long periods in the game in different matches that we have played.

“Their courage is never in doubt, believe it or not. Sometimes we can do better with the ball like anything else, but trying to qualify for the World Cup is a monumental task, different conditions, different matches, you have to try to get a result or two somewhere along the way.

“You mentioned the disappointment of the first half in Georgia, and although we had some great chances to win the game, Serbia... I knew we would fight back."





Ireland arrived in Cardiff, where Wales had not lost a competitive match for four years, as underdogs, but left victorious courtesy of McClean's 57th-minute strike, his fourth of the campaign and all of them away from home.

The West Brom midfielder has become an increasingly key member of O'Neill's side - no player has scored more goals in qualification - and the manager was delighted with his latest contribution.

"He has just been magnificent, magnificent. His energy... when you see James getting tired in a game with 10 minutes to go, you realise the rest of the players must be really tired because James just keeps going, keeps going,” O’Neill added.