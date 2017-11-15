Martin O'Neill's short-term solutions unable to remedy Ireland's long-term problems

It often felt as if Martin O’Neill was playing roulette with his Irish team: Getty

In the end, the Denmark players were actually proved wrong. They didn’t just beat Ireland, as some of their squad had been so assuredly telling club team-mates in the build-up to their World Cup play-off; they absolutely humiliated them 5-1, proving they were a considerably better team.

All of the fanciful Irish notions about having more fight than the Danes were reduced to nothing. As one figure close to the Denmark camp told the Independent, “it was not a surprise to us that Ireland could not play football”.

What did surprise them was just how easy this supposed team of fighters made it for them.

“Ireland played with a diamond midfield, which gave Christian Eriksen a lot of space,” Aage Hareide said, before layering on a lot of sarcasm. “So thank you very much Ireland.”

Given how much had been made of Hareide’s previous landlord-lodger relationship with Irish manager Martin O’Neill, it felt rather pointed, and all of this raised a rather important point about Ireland and the very expectations and ambitions a mid-sized country should have.

Was O’Neill any way culpable for this atrocious Irish collapse - that was one of the worst football nights in the country’s history - or does he deserve praise for getting them so far with a squad that is very far from the best in the country’s history?

There are some football figures who know the manager from his time in the Premier League who simply can’t believe he is being questioned, but any fair responses to those questions have a lot of complicating factors.

It should first of all be acknowledged that, when you bring it down to the barest of facts, O’Neill’s reign has been a qualified success.

He got Ireland to just their sixth-ever tournament at Euro 2016, something that will in time make him one of the country’s celebrated football figures.