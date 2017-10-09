Martin O'Neill: 'Ireland may lack a few things but courage is not one of them'

Martin O’Neill is adamant he will never have cause to doubt the character or the spirit of his Republic of Ireland players after they secured another victory in a must win game against Wales.

O’Neill, still slightly breathless from the surge of adrenaline that had followed the final whistle as he embraced his assistant Roy Keane, knows there is still much work to do, particularly if Ireland are drawn against Italy or Portugal in the play-offs, but he did not hold back in his praise for his team.

Under-pressure and in spite of mounting criticism back home, which has focused on everything from O’Neill’s tactics, to his player selection, to questions about whether Keane plays a useful role behind the scenes, Ireland delivered their best away performance of the campaign.

This was Wales’ first defeat in Cardiff for four years and it means the Irish will go into the draw for the play-offs next week. Whoever they draw, it will be tough, but over two legs, O’Neill will be quietly confident he can guide Ireland to their first World Cup for 16 years.

“I don’t think anybody would want to play us in the play-offs,” said O’Neill. “Do I fear the other teams in there? Absolutely, I fear every single one of them, but then we we’ll go out and beat them. That is what we always try to do.

Martin O'Neill salutes the crowd after Ireland's win