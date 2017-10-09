Martin O'Neill delivers for Ireland when it matters yet again
As the final whistle blew, Roy Keane and Martin O'Neill embraced on the touchline just as they had done in Lille a year earlier after victory over Italy had taken the Republic of Ireland out of their Group. When Ireland need a win under O’Neill they get one.
Seconds later, Keane turned to the Irish supporters behind him, a huge smile piercing through the grey on his beard and fist pumped the air. Joy, unbridled, unrelenting joy. O’Neill merely looked relieved as he searched for hands to shake.
For Wales, there is only sadness, deflation and memories of happier times. They will not be going to the World Cup, the top seeds in their group have failed to build on that magical journey to the semi-finals of the European Championships. The wait for a World Cup will extend to 64 years. This will be just another night they try to forget.
It had begun with such noise and passion. The spine tingled, the heart fluttered, the stomach churned in nervous anticipation, the head buzzed with thoughts of glorious deeds, the mind was cluttered with thoughts of history being made, written and savoured. Then the football started.
If only the quality of the match could have been as good as the singing of the national anthems. Rarely have so few men, women and children sounded so loud. There were 30,000 Welsh supporters in the stands, they made the noise of 80,000.
It sent goose bumps sprinting up the sides of your arms. It screamed excitement and drama. It was going to be a glorious night; a night for heroes to be made and legends to be forged.
This had the potential to be a classic, a no-holds barred, thrill a minute, ding dong between two teams fuelled by unrestrained national pride, who knew only a victory would be good enough to maintain any hope of reaching Russia. It was far more cagey and cautious than that.
For the victors would come all the spoils. For the defeated, well there would only be regret, followed by recriminations and months of meaningless friendlies, helping others prepare for a party they were no longer invited to.
Such thin margins, such huge ramifications, so much tension. It always tends to restrict the quality of the play. You rarely get a brilliant cup final for the same reason. As for the Championship play-off final, the richest game in world football is generally the poorest for entertainment.
When so much is at stake, when there is so much to win and lose, it becomes hard to play. It stifles ambition, breeds caution and where there is so much fear attached to making a mistake, it stifles the sense of adventure.
For around an hour, Ireland and Wales prodded and patted at each other, testing and probing, but never hurting. Nobody wanted to blink first. It was a game of cat mouse, in which the mouse stayed in the hole and the cat sat and watched the entrance.
Slowly, but surely the game heated up. It was full-blooded. Ireland’s David Meyler smashing into Joe Allen, forcing the Welshman off with concussion. Every challenge was cheered, every tackle followed by a roar and round of applause. It was not a night to show off your skills, it was a night to wear your heart where everybody could see it pumping furiously.
Ireland were set up to contain, but the plan was to open up with half an hour to go. To throw off the shackles. Their goal came three minutes early, in the 57th minute, with their first and possibly only moment of real class; of real quality.
Hendrick had been quiet, far too quiet, but when he got away from Ben Davies, he found a burst of energy, toe-poking the ball along the right touchline.
Suddenly, Wales were exposed. Ashley Williams tried to recover, but Hendrick had men waiting for the cross. It went to the near post, where Harry Arter pulled in the defenders, dummied and left James McClean unmarked to thump a first time shot home in front of the Irish fans. A glorious deed, history made and that is all anyone will remember.