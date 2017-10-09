Martin O'Neill delivers for Ireland when it matters yet again

As the final whistle blew, Roy Keane and Martin O'Neill embraced on the touchline just as they had done in Lille a year earlier after victory over Italy had taken the Republic of Ireland out of their Group. When Ireland need a win under O’Neill they get one.

Seconds later, Keane turned to the Irish supporters behind him, a huge smile piercing through the grey on his beard and fist pumped the air. Joy, unbridled, unrelenting joy. O’Neill merely looked relieved as he searched for hands to shake.

For Wales, there is only sadness, deflation and memories of happier times. They will not be going to the World Cup, the top seeds in their group have failed to build on that magical journey to the semi-finals of the European Championships. The wait for a World Cup will extend to 64 years. This will be just another night they try to forget.

It had begun with such noise and passion. The spine tingled, the heart fluttered, the stomach churned in nervous anticipation, the head buzzed with thoughts of glorious deeds, the mind was cluttered with thoughts of history being made, written and savoured. Then the football started.

If only the quality of the match could have been as good as the singing of the national anthems. Rarely have so few men, women and children sounded so loud. There were 30,000 Welsh supporters in the stands, they made the noise of 80,000.

