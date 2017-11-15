Martin O'Neill to ponder future as Ireland manager despite verbal agreement to stay on

Martin O'Neill had said he would be staying on as Ireland's manager, but is now considering his position - Action Images via Reuters

Martin O’Neill will take some time to reflect on his failure to take the Republic of Ireland to their first World Cup for 16 years before confirming he intends to remain as manager for their European Championship qualification campaign.

O’Neill has already verbally agreed a new two-year contract, but he has been stung the ferocity of the criticism that followed the 5-1 home defeat, to a Christian Eriksen-inspired Denmark, in the second leg of their World Cup play-off.

The former Celtic manager needs to have some time to himself to ponder his next move and wants to meet with the Football Association of Ireland’s chief executive John Delaney to discuss whether they still want him to stay on.

That may be a difficult conversation, given the FAI have already announced O’Neill is staying until 2020 after a verbal agreement was made before the victory over Wales last month that secured Ireland a play-off place.

The manner of Ireland’s defeat, though, has led to some stinging criticism of O’Neill and his emotions got the better of him in the immediate aftermath of the heaviest – and arguably most costly – defeat of his four-year reign.

O'Neill and Roy Keane could be a team in high demand Credit: Reuters More