Martin O'Neill and Robbie Brady warn Denmark will not be able to break Republic of Ireland in World Cup play-off

Martin O’Neill and Robbie Brady have warned Denmark they will not be able to break the spirit of the Republic of Ireland players as they look to reach their first World Cup for 16 years.

Denmark will start as favourites and evidently believe they are the better team. Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen claimed the hosts would be the only side looking to play football, suggesting all Ireland could do was try to frustrate them.

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was more complimentary, suggesting Ireland’s main strength was their togetherness and team spirit, which Denmark would have to erode over the course of two legs.

But as Denmark’s manager Age Hareide, who once lived with Martin O’Neill when they were teammates at Norwich City pointed out, “Ireland are easy to read, but difficult to beat.”

There is a toughness about this Irish team that makes them impossible to intimidate. Since O’Neill became manager, they have developed a priceless habit of winning their must win games and have only lost two competitive fixtures, away from home, during his four years in charge.

And when they have needed a win, whether it was at home to World Champions Germany, or in the play-offs to reach the European Championships against Bosnia two years ago, they have got one.

When you also consider they beat Italy at the Euros last summer, to reach the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time, and won in Cardiff last month to secure this showdown with the Danes at Wales’ expense, Ireland should not be under-estimated.

“Generally, we've been up against it most of the time in the last couple of years,” said O’Neill. “Our Euro group was difficult, but we managed to come through that.

“This [group] was even more difficult because only the top side went through and we were the fourth seeds, but we've overcome some big battles and we’re here on merit. We have to go again.