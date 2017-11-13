Martin O'Neill still backs David Meyler in penalty shootout for Ireland despite missing in training

Martin O’Neill jokingly revealed that David Meyler missed a penalty in training as the player sat beside him in Ireland’s pre-match press conference ahead of their World Cup play-off second leg against Denmark in Dublin, but insisted he would still back the midfielder to take on if it came to it on Tuesday.

With the score at 0-0 following a dreary first leg in Copenhagen, the prospect of a shoot-out hangs over the match, although O’Neill pointed out how the simple process of one goal going in could change that.

“You have to try and cover all eventualities but it only takes a second to score a goal,” O’Neill said. “The minute a goal is scored in the game, that eradicates a lot of things - extra time, penalties...

“We will try to score. To keep out Denmark for two games that would be tough.”

Asked whether they practiced penalties, O’Neill responded immediately deadpanned “Meyler missed” before clarifying: “He could still be [in the five], missing in practice different from big game.”

For his part, Meyler is very enthusiastic about taking a penalty when asked. “Yes, yes, yes!” the midfielder responded.