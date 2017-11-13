Martin O'Neill urges players to secure place in Irish football history with victory over Denmark

Martin O’Neill has challenged his players to secure themselves a prominent place in the history of Irish football with a victory over Denmark in their World Cup play off.

The Republic of Ireland have not reached a World Cup since 2002 and O’Neill will not mince his words in the dressing room before the game. This is a fixture that will define their international careers and could be the difference between infamy or anonymity when the eventually retire.

Although Ireland reached the European Championships two years ago, O’Neill will stress this would be a far bigger achievement, not least because Ireland have not qualified for two successive tournaments in 27 years and because, history suggests, this could well be the best opportunity in a generation.

“I think the message to the players is go out there and create your own bit of history in an Ireland shirt,” said O’Neill, who was surprisingly relaxed ahead of arguably the most important game of his four-year reign, gently mocking his former Leicester player, Stan Collymore, for relaunching his media career in Russia.

“I think that they’ve realised that. I mean, we have had the great experience of the Euros, that was fantastic. We had that evening against Bosnia in the Euros play-off, which was almost two years ago to the day.

“But some of the players here, didn’t experience that, and they want to create their own history. If they can, that would be lovely.

