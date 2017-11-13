Martin O'Neill urges players to secure place in Irish football history with victory over Denmark
Martin O’Neill has challenged his players to secure themselves a prominent place in the history of Irish football with a victory over Denmark in their World Cup play off.
The Republic of Ireland have not reached a World Cup since 2002 and O’Neill will not mince his words in the dressing room before the game. This is a fixture that will define their international careers and could be the difference between infamy or anonymity when the eventually retire.
Although Ireland reached the European Championships two years ago, O’Neill will stress this would be a far bigger achievement, not least because Ireland have not qualified for two successive tournaments in 27 years and because, history suggests, this could well be the best opportunity in a generation.
“I think the message to the players is go out there and create your own bit of history in an Ireland shirt,” said O’Neill, who was surprisingly relaxed ahead of arguably the most important game of his four-year reign, gently mocking his former Leicester player, Stan Collymore, for relaunching his media career in Russia.
“I think that they’ve realised that. I mean, we have had the great experience of the Euros, that was fantastic. We had that evening against Bosnia in the Euros play-off, which was almost two years ago to the day.
“But some of the players here, didn’t experience that, and they want to create their own history. If they can, that would be lovely.
“Playing in a World Cup is one of the best things you can do as a footballer and that is what we have the chance to achieve, but we are a long way from doing that still, of course.
“This is a really tough game for us, a massive game for us and we have to try and find a way to win it, it’s as simple as that.”
“We have been fighting the whole way through this campaign, it’s been long, it’s been tough and it’s been gruelling. We were the fourth seeds in the group. We are here because of the wins away against Austria and Wales, who were the semi-finalists of the Euros and we are still fighting. We had some terrific experiences, but this boils down to one game.
“We have talent in our side. It would be lovely to have a prolific goalscorer that you can turn to, but if you don’t have that, you have to find other ways, and that’s what we’ve had to do. This fighting spirit in this group, I hope that it is something that is innate in the country, not just the football team. There is a terrific spirit in the camp, a never-say-die spirit. We have to find that one more time.”
O’Neill was sat beside captain David Meyler and the Hull City midfielder, who missed the first leg through suspension, knows exactly what is at stake.
“This is stuff you dream of as a kid, playing in a World Cup” said Meyler. “We are 90 minutes away from that. If you look back to the Serbia game at the start [of the campaign], this is where you wanted to be.
“The Euros were great and we can draw on that, but we need to go and perform now and I fully believe we’ll be going to Russia.
“I’ve memories of ’94 World Cup and running around the house at home. Looking back, the sacrifices I had to go through to give me this opportunity is huge. We all want to qualify. We’ll do everything in our power to make sure we do.”
Much has been made of Ireland’s ultra-cautious approach in the first leg, when they suffocated Denmark and their star player, Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen, but O’Neill suspects this will be a different sort of game. He even claimed they would have to score two goals to win it.
Whether he is bluffing is another matter. Ireland have won most of their big games, against Germany, Italy, Austria and Wales by a solitary goal on the back of brilliant defensive displays.
“I think we will have to score a couple of goals,” he added. “I really think that is the case. I think holding Denmark out for two matches is going to be very difficult. We have to bare that in mind, our mind set is we want to create more chances and we had better score them.”