Martin O'Neill warns Republic of Ireland may need two goals to see-off Denmark and reach 2018 World Cup

Martin O’Neill says Ireland will likely have to score two goals in Dublin on Tuesday to beat Denmark and make the World Cup, after an “evenly poised” 0-0 play-off first leg in Copenhagen that was hard fought but also saw the manager accept his side will have to “be better with the ball”.

A game of few chances and a lot of hard tackling surprisingly saw no yellow cards, something that pleased O’Neill given how many of the key players for both sides were one booking from a suspension, and that he described as “remarkable”. It was perhaps the only thing about the match that was remarkable, as the 90 minutes instead reflected the lack of attacking quality in both sides, as well as the high pressure of finally reaching the World Cup again.

“It's very evenly poised,” O’Neill said, before referencing Danish manager Aage Hareide’s hopes for the second leg. “He said he thinks they’re capable of scoring at the Aviva [Stadium in Dublin on Tuesday]. I wouldn't doubt that. With the players they possess they’re capable of scoring a goal so we might have to score two to win the match. But we're capable of that.

“The players put a big effort into the game. We could have scored a goal. But the game is evenly poised for the second leg.

“The pitch was really awkward tonight. It might not have been the best but overall we adjusted and we coped for the most part. They had a good chance to score [in the first half from Pione Sisto] but put it wide. Cyrus [Christie] made some inroads into them, particularly towards the end of the first half, but you have to score a goal to win a game. Tonight was just a real physical battle. It was tough going. We've just got to win the game on Tuesday now.

“We would obviously want to be better with the ball in Dublin. We'll be playing in front of our own fans, we will need to be, in all honesty, to score a goal.