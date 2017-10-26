Martina Hingis to retire – for a third time – after WTA Finals in Singapore

Martina Hingis will retire after the WTA Finals in Singapore - Getty Images AsiaPac

Martina Hingis has announced her retirement from tennis for a third time.

The 37-year-old Swiss revealed the news at the WTA Finals in Singapore, where she is playing in the doubles event with partner Chan Yung-jan.

Quoted on srf.ch, Hingis said: "It's the right time for me. It's better to stop at the peak and I can say I had a very good time.

"The successes I've had over the past three years have been great and it's going to be hard to beat anyway. And my priorities change, too, of course."

Hingis returned to the sport for the third time in 2013 and forged a hugely successful career in doubles, winning 10 more grand slam titles, taking her overall tally to 25.

She retires ranked as the doubles world No 1 and as the holder of the US Open women's doubles title and mixed titles at Wimbledon and in New York.

Hingis and her doubles partner Chan Yung-Jan are ranked No 1 in the world Credit: Getty Images More