Marvellous Monaco match Ligue 1 record for consecutive wins

Monaco romped to a 4-1 victory away to Dijon in Sunday's Ligue 1 clash, taking them to a record-equalling 14 league wins in a row.

Monaco equalled the record for consecutive wins in Ligue 1 with their 4-1 victory away to Dijon on Sunday.

Radamel Falcao's hat-trick and a goal from Jemerson secured the champions' 14th win in a row in the French top flight.

The run matches that achieved by Bordeaux between March and August in 2009.

Leonardo Jardim's side join Lyon, Marseille and Saint-Etienne in winning their first two games of 2017-18. Paris Saint-Germain or Guingamp can do the same with a victory when they meet later on Sunday.

