Marvellous Monaco match Ligue 1 record for consecutive wins

The Ligue 1 holders have now won their last 14 games in the competition, matching a milestone that was set eight years ago by Bordeaux

Monaco equalled the record for consecutive wins in Ligue 1 with their 4-1 victory away to Dijon on Sunday.

Radamel Falcao's hat-trick and a goal from Jemerson secured the champions' 14th win in a row in the French top flight.

The run matches that achieved by Bordeaux between March and August in 2009.

Leonardo Jardim's side join Lyon, Marseille and Saint-Etienne in winning their first two games of 2017-18. Paris Saint-Germain or Guingamp can do the same with a victory when they meet later on Sunday.

The reigning champions continue to impress despite seeing their first team gutted in a painful transfer window for Jardim.

Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Tiemoue Bakayoko all left Stade Louis II for the Premier League this summer, while Mbappe has been strongly linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Indeed, the teenage sensation was absent on Sunday as his strike partner took centre-stage in another fine victory.